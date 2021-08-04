Ray's Voice, Jared Shafran, Departs for AHL Opportunity

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears announced that Director of Communications and Broadcasting Jared Shafran has accepted an opportunity with the AHL's Ontario Reign as Manager, Communications and Content after serving as the "Voice of the Rays" for the past five seasons.

Since 2016, Shafran has broadcast more than 350 games while overseeing the team's communications and media efforts. At the conclusion of the 2019-20 year, he was honored with the ECHL's PR/Broadcaster of the Year award.

"We are very excited for Jared and his new position in Ontario," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "Jared did a terrific job for the last five years and helped our team in many different areas. Our staff, players, and fans will miss Jared and his passion for Stingrays hockey. We wish Jared and his wife Kelly nothing but continued success in California."

Shafran also represented the Stingrays at various events such as the team's coach's show, hosted the team's official podcast and served as an emcee during on-ice jersey auctions after special promotional nights. He called two deep playoff runs in 2017 and 2021 when SC advanced to the Kelly Cup Finals.

"I want to thank Rob Concannon, Todd Halloran and the Zucker family along with the entire Stingrays organization for all their support during the past five seasons," said Shafran. "Being part of this team has been an amazing experience and I've loved working with all the players, coaches, front office staff and everyone in the ECHL."

Before moving to the Lowcountry, Shafran previously served as an Athletics Communications Associate at Ferris State University where he called games for the school's Division I hockey team. During the 2015-16 season, Shafran was behind the microphone for Ferris State's WCHA conference championship win, as well as the team's run in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

Shafran's hockey broadcasting career began as Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations for the United States Hockey League's (USHL) Tri-City Storm from 2012-15. During his time in Tri-City, the Highland Mills, N.Y. native earned numerous opportunities to work league events including serving as a lead interviewer at the NHL Draft for two years as well as hosting the USHL Draft Show twice and serving as a rinkside reporter at the 2015 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

The search for Shafran's replacement is already ongoing, and the Stingrays will look to bring another experienced voice into the fold.

The Stingrays will open the 2021-22 season on October 23 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

