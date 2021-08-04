Solar Bears Re-Sign Defenseman Luke McInnis

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Luke McInnis on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2021-22 season.

McInnis, 23, completed his rookie season of professional hockey with the Solar Bears during the 2020-21 campaign, producing four points (1g-3a) and 51 penalty minutes in 46 games. The blueliner's lone goal of the season was the game-winner in a 3-0 victory vs. Florida on March 5. McInnis' 51 penalty minutes placed him third on the team and fifth among all ECHL rookie defensemen, while his 46 games played ranked him tied for 10th in the league among first-year rearguards.

Prior to turning pro, the Hingham, Massachusetts native played collegiate hockey for Boston College. In 132 career games for the Eagles program, McInnis posted totals of 27 points (5g-22a) and 142 penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-11, 174-pound defender also played one season of junior hockey for the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League in 2015-16, tallying 28 points (6g-22a) and 68 penalty minutes in 58 games, earning USHL All-Rookie Second Team honors. McInnis skated in the 2015 USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game, receiving the game's MVP award.

