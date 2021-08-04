Royals Named Finalist for ECHL's Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year Award
August 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The ECHL announced Wednesday that the Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, were named a finalist for the league's Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year award.
The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association presented by Vision's Federal Credit Union is to thank for this nomination.
The RRYHA started in 2020 with the intentions of improving youth hockey participation and growing the game throughout Berks County and surrounding areas. It thrived in a difficult scenario during the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping programs up and running while ensuring the safety of its participants.
After one year, the program has hundreds of kids involved in various ways.
The RRYHA has focused on its three core programs in Learn to Play sessions, Youth Leagues and Skill Clinics. In addition, programs include Try Hockey for Free, Youth Camps and Royals Selects.
Terry Denike, the director of youth hockey development, is passionate about the program's continued success.
"This is a huge honor for both the Royals and the RRYHA to be nominated," he said. "Our goal was to engage kids and create activities to ensure that they had something to do during the pandemic. I'm grateful to David Farrar and Dakota Procyk for giving me the chance to be the director of the program and to the players and families for entrusting me to engage their children in the sport of hockey."
The RRYHA has hosted two weeks of camps during this summer with on-ice and off-ice training as well as video sessions.
"We have a lot of people and groups to thank for the early success of the Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association," Royals general manager David Farrar said. "We wouldn't be where we are without our staff and sponsors and support of the Berks County Convention Center Authority. I look forward to seeing this program continue to grow moving forward."
Sign-ups are ongoing for the 2021-22 Youth Leagues and the Learn to Play session starting August 21. To find more information about what the RRYHA offers, check out royalsyouthhockey.com.
The award announcement will be held during the 2021 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas, Nev. On Aug. 16 and 17.
Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
