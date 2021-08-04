ECHL Announces Finalists for 2020-21 Team Awards Presented by Stage Front
August 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday the finalists for the 2020-21 Team Awards, presented by Stage Front, which will be presented at the 2021 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on August 16 and 17.
The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2020-21 Season. The awards and finalists are:
Community Service Team of the Year
Marketing Team of the Year
Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year
Florida Everblades
Florida Everblades
Florida Everblades
Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Indy Fuel
Newfoundland Growlers
Jacksonville Icemen
Jacksonville Icemen
South Carolina Stingrays
Rapid City Rush
Kalamazoo Wings
Worcester Railers
South Carolina Stingrays
Reading Royals
Most Creative Ticket Package of Year
PR/Broadcaster of the Year
Sales Professional of the Year
Greenville Swamp Rabbits
DJ Abisalih, Wheeling
Trent Blair, Jacksonville
Indy Fuel
Shane Albahrani, Fort Wayne
Aaron Foss, Rapid City
Jacksonville Icemen
Mark Binetti, Rapid City
Calvin Isaac, Florida
Rapid City Rush
Jared Shafran, South Carolina
Ben Pulley, Indy
South Carolina Stingrays
Andrew Smith, Indy
Kevin Schildt, South Carolina
Sales Rookie of the Year
Theme Night of the Year
Luke Hamilton, Tulsa
Florida Everblades
Mario Picciotto, South Carolina
Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Kyle Thompson, Rapid City
Jacksonville Icemen
Hanna Tyree, Greenville
Rapid City Rush
South Carolina Stingrays
