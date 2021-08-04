ECHL Announces Finalists for 2020-21 Team Awards Presented by Stage Front

August 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday the finalists for the 2020-21 Team Awards, presented by Stage Front, which will be presented at the 2021 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on August 16 and 17.

The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2020-21 Season. The awards and finalists are:

Community Service Team of the Year

Marketing Team of the Year

Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year

Florida Everblades

Florida Everblades

Florida Everblades

Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Indy Fuel

Newfoundland Growlers

Jacksonville Icemen

Jacksonville Icemen

South Carolina Stingrays

Rapid City Rush

Kalamazoo Wings

Worcester Railers

South Carolina Stingrays

Reading Royals

Most Creative Ticket Package of Year

PR/Broadcaster of the Year

Sales Professional of the Year

Greenville Swamp Rabbits

DJ Abisalih, Wheeling

Trent Blair, Jacksonville

Indy Fuel

Shane Albahrani, Fort Wayne

Aaron Foss, Rapid City

Jacksonville Icemen

Mark Binetti, Rapid City

Calvin Isaac, Florida

Rapid City Rush

Jared Shafran, South Carolina

Ben Pulley, Indy

South Carolina Stingrays

Andrew Smith, Indy

Kevin Schildt, South Carolina

Sales Rookie of the Year

Theme Night of the Year

Luke Hamilton, Tulsa

Florida Everblades

Mario Picciotto, South Carolina

Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Kyle Thompson, Rapid City

Jacksonville Icemen

Hanna Tyree, Greenville

Rapid City Rush

South Carolina Stingrays

