Icemen Named Finalists for Five 2020-21 ECHL League Awards

August 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen are pleased to announce that that team has been named finalists for five of the eight categories for the 2020-21 ECHL Team Awards, presented by Stage Front, which will be presented at the 2021 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on August 16 and 17.

The Icemen have been nominated for Marketing Team of the Year, Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year, Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year and for Theme Night of the Year. In addition, Icemen Business Development Manager Trent Blair has been a finalist for the Sales Professional of the Year award.

The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2020-21 Season. The awards and finalists are:

Community Service Team of the Year Marketing Team of the Year Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year

Florida Everblades Florida Everblades Florida Everblades

Greenville Swamp Rabbits Greenville Swamp Rabbits Indy Fuel

Newfoundland Growlers Jacksonville Icemen Jacksonville Icemen

South Carolina Stingrays Rapid City Rush Kalamazoo Wings

Worcester Railers South Carolina Stingrays Reading Royals

Most Creative Ticket Package of Year PR/Broadcaster of the Year Sales Professional of the Year

Greenville Swamp Rabbits DJ Abisalih, Wheeling Trent Blair, Jacksonville

Indy Fuel Shane Albahrani, Fort Wayne Aaron Foss, Rapid City

Jacksonville Icemen Mark Binetti, Rapid City Calvin Isaac, Florida

Rapid City Rush Jared Shafran, South Carolina Ben Pulley, Indy

South Carolina Stingrays Andrew Smith, Indy Kevin Schildt, South Carolina

Sales Rookie of the Year Theme Night of the Year

Luke Hamilton, Tulsa Florida Everblades

Mario Picciotto, South Carolina Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Kyle Thompson, Rapid City Jacksonville Icemen

Hanna Tyree, Greenville Rapid City Rush

South Carolina Stingrays

