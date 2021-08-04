Adam Carlson Returns for Third Season

August 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via its first Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the offseason that goaltender Adam Carlson has signed with the team for the 2021-22 ECHL season, his third with the team.

Carlson returned to the Rush last season for his second stint in the Black Hills. The 6'3", 190-pound goaltender posted a 13-13-2-1 record in 32 games with a pair of shutouts, a 2.98 GAA, and team-leading .914 SV%. In March, the backstopper garnered ECHL Goaltender of the Month honors, compiling a 6-1-0-1 record in nine games with a shutout, a 2.27 GAA and .932 SV%.

"I'm very excited to announce Adam as our first player this offseason. Watching Adam play over the last few seasons, he's clearly stood out as a proven #1 goaltender in the ECHL," Rush Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Scott Burt said of Carlson. "The most important aspect I'm looking for out of Adam is leadership. Speaking with him on our plan for this season, he is all-in on helping us build a team that is both competitive on the ice and a partner in the community. He will be leaned on heavily working in a tandem with our other goaltenders and is excited for a new voice and new systems in the locker room."

"Rapid City has become such a special place in my heart and in my hockey career. In the ECHL, finding a home like this is special, and that's what the Black Hills mean to me. Once again, it was a no-doubter to re-sign with the Rush," Carlson said of coming back to the Black Hills. "It's no secret that last season was a tough year with the pandemic and other factors in play. That said, with Coach Burt at the helm, I'm excited for new direction, new structure, and a new voice on our team. I look forward to getting back into the community of Rapid City, and helping lead this team to great things in the 2021-22 season!"

A native of Edina, Minnesota, Carlson enters his sixth season of professional hockey, and his third with the Rush. His professional career began with an entry-level NHL contract with the Washington Capitals in the 2016-17 season. Carlson's career has taken him through the AHL with the Hershey Bears, Milwaukee Admirals, and Manitoba Moose, and the ECHL with the South Carolina Stingrays, Indy Fuel, Kansas City Mavericks, Icemen, and Rush. In his ECHL career, Carlson has amassed a record of 68-59-12-7 in 157 games with 9 shutouts, a 2.94 GAA, and a .907 SV%. Before turning professional, he played one season of NCAA hockey with Mercyhurst University (17gp, 7-7-3/2.85/.919), and two seasons in the NAHL with the Coulee Region Chill (81gp, 38-27-10/2.47/.925, 7 SO).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.