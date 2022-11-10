Royals Announce Partnership with WHIP Radio, Temple Univ.
November 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
READING, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Thursday a partnership with Temple University's student run radio station, WHIP Radio. The partnership provides aspiring sports broadcasters and writers attending Temple University's Klein College of Media and Communications the opportunity to gain valuable experience covering a professional hockey team in the sports media industry.
"The Royals are excited to partner with a talented and eager group of students from Temple University this season," said Royals general manager David Farrar. "We are looking forward to seeing their work while providing valuable experience for aspiring sports broadcasters and writers at the professional level."
Students will join Royals' play-by-play broadcaster Erik Jesberger on the Royals Broadcast Network as a color commentator for select home games. Additionally, students will write game recaps, feature stories and sidebar articles to be published on royalshockey.com and WHIPRadiotu.com. Students will be given access to Royals post-game press conferences where they will have the experience of interviewing the Royals' coaching staff and players.
"We at WHIP Sports are extremely excited to partner with such an outstanding hockey organization," said WHIP Radio Sports Director Owen Boyle. "Our goal is to give Royals' fans the best coverage possible while allowing our student members to gain valuable professional experience. We can't wait to start interacting with the best fanbase in the ECHL."
WHIP Radio members will begin attending Royals games as media members under the partnership on Friday, November 18th when the Royals host the Adirondack Thunder at Santander Arena.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
