ECHL Transactions - November 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 10, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Emmett Sproule, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Grant Jozefek, F activated from reserve

Add Shawn Weller, F activated from reserve

Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on reserve

Delete Billy Jerry, F placed on reserve

Allen:

Delete Nick Albano, D loaned to Belleville

Florida:

Add Cole Moberg, D activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Filip Engaras, F recalled by Bakersfield

Greenville:

Add Dallas Gerads, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve

Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve

Delete Christian Kasastul, D recalled by Ontario

Idaho:

Add Remi Poirier, G assigned from Texas by Dallas

Indy:

Add Mitchell Weeks, G assigned by Rockford

Add Cameron Hillis, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Delete Cam Gray, G placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Charles Williams, G activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Fortunato, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Owen Savory, G added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Add Marc McNulty, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ryan Harrison, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve

Delete Dalton Gally, D placed on reserve

Delete Hugo Roy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)

Delete Jake McLaughlin, D recalled by Coachella Valley

Maine:

Add Alex-Olivier Voyer, F assigned by Providence

Add Conner Bleackley, F activated from reserve

Delete Gabriel Chicoine, D placed on reserve

Delete Nick Isaacson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)

Delete Josh McKechney, F traded to Wheeling

Newfoundland:

Add Mikko Kokkonen, D assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Norfolk:

Add Doug Pippy, G added as EBUG

Trois-Rivières:

Add Riley McKay, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Brett Stapley, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Nicolas Lariviere, F placed on reserve

Delete John Parker-Jones, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Joey Spagnoli, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Joey Spagnoli, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

