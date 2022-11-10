ECHL Transactions - November 10
November 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 10, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Emmett Sproule, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Grant Jozefek, F activated from reserve
Add Shawn Weller, F activated from reserve
Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on reserve
Delete Billy Jerry, F placed on reserve
Allen:
Delete Nick Albano, D loaned to Belleville
Florida:
Add Cole Moberg, D activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Filip Engaras, F recalled by Bakersfield
Greenville:
Add Dallas Gerads, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve
Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve
Delete Christian Kasastul, D recalled by Ontario
Idaho:
Add Remi Poirier, G assigned from Texas by Dallas
Indy:
Add Mitchell Weeks, G assigned by Rockford
Add Cameron Hillis, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Delete Cam Gray, G placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Charles Williams, G activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Fortunato, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Owen Savory, G added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Add Marc McNulty, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ryan Harrison, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve
Delete Dalton Gally, D placed on reserve
Delete Hugo Roy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)
Delete Jake McLaughlin, D recalled by Coachella Valley
Maine:
Add Alex-Olivier Voyer, F assigned by Providence
Add Conner Bleackley, F activated from reserve
Delete Gabriel Chicoine, D placed on reserve
Delete Nick Isaacson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)
Delete Josh McKechney, F traded to Wheeling
Newfoundland:
Add Mikko Kokkonen, D assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Norfolk:
Add Doug Pippy, G added as EBUG
Trois-Rivières:
Add Riley McKay, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Brett Stapley, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Nicolas Lariviere, F placed on reserve
Delete John Parker-Jones, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Joey Spagnoli, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Joey Spagnoli, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
