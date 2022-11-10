Defenseman Trevor Cosgrove Recalled by Bridgeport Islanders
November 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL) have recalled defenseman Trevor Cosgrove.
Cosgrove had a +2 rating through eight games played for the Railers. Cosgrove is in the midst of his rookie season following a year of college hockey at Northern Michigan University, and four years of college hockey at Colgate University.
