Americans Lose in Overtime

November 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped a heartbreaker on Wednesday night 3-2 in overtime in front of a crowd of 2,419 at CUTX Event Center.

The Americans and Grizzlies played a back-and-forth affair for sixty minutes with the Grizzlies tying the game on two different occasions. Andrew Durham opened the scoring in the first period as he skated in alone on Utah goalie Garrett Metcalf, beating him for his first professional goal, to give the Americans the 1-0 lead. Utah tied the game less than two minutes later to even the score at 1-1 and that's the way the first period ended.

'It felt good to get that first one, said Andrew Durham. "I'm not a big goal scorer, but I'll take it."

The Americans regained the lead in the second period when Zach Pochiro tipped home a Nick Albano shot for his third goal of the season to give the Americans a 2-1 lead. That score held up until the halfway mark of the third period when Utah evened the score again. The game remained tied after sixty minutes of play, sending the game to overtime.

Both teams traded chances in the extra session, but it would be Utah coming out on top. An odd-man rush led by Utah's Connor McDonald ended up in the back of the net for his first of the season, giving Utah the win and extending the Americans losing streak to three games.

The same two teams battle it out again on Friday night at CUTX Event Center on Pucks-N-Paws night in Allen.

Three Stars:

1. UTA - C. McDonald

2. ALN - A. Durham

3. ALN - L. Peressini

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.