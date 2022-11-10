ECHL Announces Solar Bears to Play Icemen Friday Night in Jacksonville
November 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that due to travel delays resulting from Hurricane Nicole, Friday's Trois-Rivières at Jacksonville game will now be Orlando at Jacksonville, at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Additional schedule changes related to this change will be announced at a later date.
Fans can log onto OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com for future schedule information.
The Solar Bears are scheduled to return to home action when they host the Trois-Rivières Lions at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for Military Appreciation Night presented by VyStar Credit Union on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m.
