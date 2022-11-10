ECHL Announces Solar Bears to Play Icemen Friday Night in Jacksonville

November 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that due to travel delays resulting from Hurricane Nicole, Friday's Trois-Rivières at Jacksonville game will now be Orlando at Jacksonville, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Additional schedule changes related to this change will be announced at a later date.

Fans can log onto OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com for future schedule information.

The Solar Bears are scheduled to return to home action when they host the Trois-Rivières Lions at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for Military Appreciation Night presented by VyStar Credit Union on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.