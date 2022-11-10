Steelheads Win Streak Comes to an End in 4-2 Nail Biter Finish at Rapid City

Rapid City, SD - The Idaho Steelheads (6-2-0-0, 12pts) saw their winning streak end at four games falling 4-2 to the Rapid City Rush (2-5-0-0, 6pts) in front of 1,843 fans at The Monument Arena.

Rapid City Rush (4), Idaho Steelheads (2)

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 | 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play but Zane Franklin (2nd) would grab his first as a Steelhead at 6:46 of the second period to tie it up 1-1. The Rush would strike at 11:36 and 15:41 of the middle stanza to gather a 3-1 lead. 42 seconds into the final period Ryan Dmowski (8th) would get his league leading goal, second on the power-play to cut the deficit down to 3-2. The Steelheads pushed late in the third period outshooting the Rush 12-7 but Daniil Chechelev stood tall making 32 saves for the victory.

SCORING

- 1st, 7:21 | 1-0 RC GOAL: Alex Aleardi capped off a two on one with a wrist shot from the right circle beating Jake Kupsky low near side.

- 2nd, 6:46 | 1-1 IDH GOAL: A.J. White gained entry against the right side of the blueline and fed Zane Franklin in the left circle. Franklin went backhand upstairs on Chechelev.

- 2nd, 15:41 | 2-1 RC GOAL: Calder Brooks picked a pass off in the high slot and deked around Kupsky sliding it past his near toe.

- 2nd, 15:41 | 3-1 RC GOAL: Max Coatta blasted a shot from the right circle upstairs on Kupsky.

- 3rd, 0:42 | 3-2 IDH PP GOAL: A.J. White from the left circle fed Ryan Dmowski diagonally to the right circle who one-timed it by Chechelev.

- 3rd, 19:52 | 4-2 RC GOAL: Matt Marcinew slid it into the empty-net.

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-for-2 on the power-play while Rapid City was 0-for-3.

- Steelheads outshot the Rush 34-32.

- Idaho is (3-1-0-0) vs. Rapid City this season and 51-24-5 all-time including 25-14-1 in Rapid City.

- Wade Murphy (IR), Jordan Timmons (IR), Darren Brady (IR), and Colton Kehler (INJ), and Justin Misiak (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- A.J. White recorded his 200th point as a Steelhead with his second assist of the game.

- Cody Haiskanen is second in the ECHL with a (+12) rating.

- Ryan Dmowski leads the ECHL with eight goals.

- The Steelheads are 30-for-31 on the penalty-kill.

UP NEXT

The Steelheads take on the Rapid City Rush Friday and Saturday with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

