Icemen Announce Opponent Change for Friday's Home Game
November 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The ECHL and the Jacksonville Icemen announced on Thursday that due to travel delays resulting from Hurricane Nicole, Friday's Trois-Rivières at Jacksonville game will now be Orlando at Jacksonville, at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Additional schedule changes related to this change will be announced at a later date.
Despite the change of opponent, all ticket holders for Friday's game may still use the same ticket for admission on Friday.
At this time, the Icemen are still expected to play host to Trois-Rivières on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET.
--
