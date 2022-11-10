Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Icemen (7:05pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (3-3-1-0) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (3-4-0-0)

November 10, 2022 | 7:05 PM |Regular Season Game #8

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Jake Jackson (16)

Linesmen: Brandon Grillo (81), Shane Gustafson (87)

SWAMP RABBITS VS ICEMEN SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (0-0-0-0) Home: (0-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

April 13, 2022 - Greenville 1 at Jacksonville 2 OT

Next Meeting:

December 1, 2022 - Greenville vs Jacksonville

All-Time Record:

(25-22-6)

QUICK BITS

WEEKEND SPLIT:

The Swamp Rabbits came off a big win on Friday night and played Savannah on the road for the Ghost Pirates' first home game in team history on Saturday. After a quiet first period, deadlocked at zero, the Ghost Pirates netted three goals in a five-minute span during the second period. The Rabbits had multiple chances throughout the contest but fell to Savannah by a score of 5-1, as the Ghost Pirates were led by Forward Pat Guay with three (3) points on the night.

SCOUTING THE ICEMEN:

The Jacksonville Icemen are led by leading scorer Ara Nazarian (3-3-6) and Brendan Harris (1-5-6), who are tied at the top of the Icemen scoring race. Defenseman Luke Martin, who is tied for the league lead among defensemen in power-play goals (2), will look to quarterback the man-advantage against a Swamp Rabbits penalty-kill that is 73.1% on the disadvantage. The Icemen enter the meeting off a sweep in a three-game set against Florida but were victorious in their previous game against the South Carolina Stingrays by a score of 5-4. Jacksonville enters tonight's contest with a 3-4-0 record through their first seven games.

EARLY AND OFTEN:

The Swamp Rabbits follow a statistical trend early in this campaign, as starting fast changes the rest of the contest. Greenville has a perfect record when leading after the first and second periods but are winless in when trailing at those marks The Rabbits are outscoring opponents in the first period 9-6 and are 3-0-1 when opening the scoring.

GOOD SOUP:

Carter Souch has tallied a point in each of the first two games to start his professional career. The forward picked up an assist in Saturday night's contest against Savannah late in the third period. Despite his two points, Souch is still chasing his first professional goal entering Thursday and will likely have an opportunity stepping into a power-play role for Greenville.

RETURN OF THE MAC:

Ayden MacDonald scored his first goal of the season for the Rabbits on Saturday night. He has 4 points (1g, 3a) through seven games in the campaign. MacDonald has tallied a point in back-to-back games, both coming against the Ghost Pirates this past weekend. The 6'4 forward looks to earn his first point against the Icemen in four games dating back to last season, recording a goal in his first-ever meeting against the blue and white foe this past September.

PAV PERFORM:

Nikita Pavlychev continues to lead the Swamp Rabbits in total points (7) and goals (5) heading into Thursday night's matchup with the Icemen. With two power-play goals thus far, Pavlychev, who is tied for the team lead with Tanner Eberle, will look to add to his total against a top ten team on the penalty kill (83.3%) in the Icemen.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Following Thursday night's game against the Jacksonville Icemen, the Swamp Rabbits will stay at home for a two-game set against the reigning Kelly Cup Champions, Florida Everblades. The Everblades enter Thursday's contest against Savannah with a 4-2-0 record before facing the Swamp Rabbits on Saturday.

