Rémi Poirier Re-Assigned to Steelheads by Dallas Stars from the Texas Stars

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) announced today that goaltender Rémi Poirier has been re-assigned on loan to the Steelheads by the Dallas Stars from the Texas Stars.

Poirier, 23, made his AHL debut last night making 29 saves on 31 shots for Texas in a 2-1 loss at Colorado. He made his professional debut back on October 22 making 19 saves on 23 shots for the Steelheads in a 6-4 win at Iowa.

Hewas selected by the Dallas Stars in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry level contract on March 10, 2022.

The 6-foot-2, 200lb native of Farnham, QC finished fourth in the QMJHL last season posting 2.48 goals against average and eighth with a .907 save percentage appearing in 37 games for the Gatineau Olympiques notching a 22-7-6 record. In four seasons in the QMJHL, all with Gatineau from 2018-22 he appeared in 125 games accumulating a record of 62-46-13, a .902 save percentage, a 3.06 goals against average and 13 shutouts.

The Steelheads take on the Rapid City Rush Friday and Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

