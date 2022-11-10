Voyer Assigned to Maine, McKechney Dealt to Wheeling

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced a pair of transactions on Thursday afternoon, both involving forwards. Alex-Olivier Voyer was reassigned to the Maine by their American Hockey League affiliate, the Providence Bruins. In addition, Josh McKechney was traded to the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for future considerations.

While Voyer has played just one career game in a Mariners uniform, it was a memorable one as he registered a natural hat trick to lead a Mariners come-from-behind win last fall. On November 24th, 2021, the Mariners trailed the Worcester Railers 2-0 late into the 2nd period, when Voyer scored back-to-back goals in the final six minutes of the frame to pull Maine even. He completed the hat trick with the game-winner at 16:23 of the third, and then assisted on an empty net goal to cap a four-point debut. Voyer was immediately recalled back to Providence following the game, where he spent the remainder of the season. He skated in 41 games for Providence in 2021-22, scoring three goals and adding five assists.

Voyer, 23, is in third season under contract with Providence. This season, he has skated in two games, with no points. A native of Sherbrooke, QC, he originally signed April of 2020 after a standout final season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, in which he was 6th in league scoring for the Sherbrooke Phoenix, with 88 points (44 goals, 44 assists) in 63 games. He's played 17 career ECHL games between the Mariners and Jacksonville Icemen with the three goals, plus six assists.

The Mariners also dealt Josh McKechney to the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for future considerations. A free agent signing, McKechney has appeared in five games for the Mariners, with one assist. The 25-year-old native of Calgary, AB will join his third ECHL team. He also played for Atlanta at the end of the 2021-22 season after finishing his college career at Colgate University.

