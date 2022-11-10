Blades Battle Ghost Pirates for the First Time Ever

SAVANNAH, GA.- The Florida Everblades face off with the Savannah Ghost Pirates for the first time in franchise history on Thursday, November 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Florida is coming off a tough 3-2 loss to the Orlando Solar Bears Tuesday morning, where they gave up the game winning goal with 32 seconds remaining in the game. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Everblades.

Savannah is playing the second of a three-game home stand, started by winning their inaugural home opener 5-1 over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Savannah is off to an excellent start in their first season, sitting atop the South Division standings with a 5-1-0-0 record.

Florida needs to be ready for a high powered offense - the Ghost Pirates have four or more goals in five of their six games this year.

