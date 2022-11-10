Henault's OT Winner Lifts Icemen to Road Win at Greenville
November 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
GREENVILLE, SC- Louka Henault's goal at 3:56 of overtime lifted the Jacksonville Icemen to a 2-1 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Thursday night at the Bons Secours Wellness Arena.
The Icemen got off to a fantastic start in the first frame as Cristiano DiGiacinto scored from the left wing just 28 seconds into the contest to give the Icemen an early 1-0 lead.
Just moments later, the Icemen's Garret Cockerill had a big hit which led to him scrapping with the Swamp Rabbits Nauchbauer.
Later in the period, the Swamp Rabbits got on the board as Dallas Gerads batted at a puck in the air and buried it to tie the game.
The second frame was a back and forth one with each team getting some offensive zone pressure and some chances. Each team had a powerplay in this frame, however, neither team could capitalize on the man advantage. Jacksonville's Charles Williams came up big a few times during the period as he made a few breakaways saves to keep it a 1-1 score after two.
The third period was much like the second where there was a lot of back-and-forth play, however, Jacksonville's was forced to kill off a five-minute major penalty and succeeded. Williams continued to impress making multiple key saves to force overtime.
In overtime, the Icemen went to the powerplay and rookie Louka Henault one-timed a shot from the high slot past the Swamp Rabbits goaltender Michael McNiven to seal the 2-1 win for Jacksonville.
The Icemen head back home to host the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday, November 11 and the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday. Both Games begin at 7:00 p.m.
