Henault's OT Winner Lifts Icemen to Road Win at Greenville

November 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







GREENVILLE, SC- Louka Henault's goal at 3:56 of overtime lifted the Jacksonville Icemen to a 2-1 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Thursday night at the Bons Secours Wellness Arena.

The Icemen got off to a fantastic start in the first frame as Cristiano DiGiacinto scored from the left wing just 28 seconds into the contest to give the Icemen an early 1-0 lead.

Just moments later, the Icemen's Garret Cockerill had a big hit which led to him scrapping with the Swamp Rabbits Nauchbauer.

Later in the period, the Swamp Rabbits got on the board as Dallas Gerads batted at a puck in the air and buried it to tie the game.

The second frame was a back and forth one with each team getting some offensive zone pressure and some chances. Each team had a powerplay in this frame, however, neither team could capitalize on the man advantage. Jacksonville's Charles Williams came up big a few times during the period as he made a few breakaways saves to keep it a 1-1 score after two.

The third period was much like the second where there was a lot of back-and-forth play, however, Jacksonville's was forced to kill off a five-minute major penalty and succeeded. Williams continued to impress making multiple key saves to force overtime.

In overtime, the Icemen went to the powerplay and rookie Louka Henault one-timed a shot from the high slot past the Swamp Rabbits goaltender Michael McNiven to seal the 2-1 win for Jacksonville.

The Icemen head back home to host the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday, November 11 and the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday. Both Games begin at 7:00 p.m.

--

Full and partial season ticket packages are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.