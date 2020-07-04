Rox Sweep Honkers Behind Big Eighth Inning

July 4, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud Rox first baseman Jack Kelly (right) keeps a Rochester Honkers base runner close

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox first baseman Jack Kelly (right) keeps a Rochester Honkers base runner close(St. Cloud Rox)

Rochester, MN - St. Cloud (2-1) scored eight runs in the eighth inning to help secure a series sweep of the Rochester Honkers (0-2) at Mayo Field.

The scoring started quickly with the Rox pushing two runs across in the first inning. Nate Rombach (Texas Tech) reached on a fielder's choice and scored Ben Norman (Iowa). Andrew Pintar would extend the lead to 2-0 following a passed ball.

In the fifth inning, Rochester climbed within one run of the Rox. Jordan Barth (Augustana) then ripped a triple that got under the center fielder's glove and rolled all the way to the wall, allowing Pintar to score. It put the Rox ahead 3-1.

Leading 3-2 entering the eighth inning, the Rox broke the game open by scoring eight runs. St. Cloud batted through its batting lineup and took advantage of four walks. Sam Ireland (Minnesota) blasted a crucial two-run single to put the Rox ahead 5-2. Ben Norman (Iowa) would later drive in a run and Barth would follow up two at-bats later with a two-run single.

In the ninth inning, the Rox stayed aggressive at the plate. Cody Kelly (Minnesota) blasted the first home run of St. Cloud's season to right field in what was his first career start with the franchise.

Noah Myhre (Minot State) earned Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night honors and received the win after striking out five batters over two innings pitched. Justin Kelly (Utah), Gabriel Sequeira (Texas Wesleyan), Will Anderson (Minnesota), Justin Simanek (Southeastern Louisiana) and Justin Wick (Creighton) all saw time on the mound in the Rox win.

With the victory, St. Cloud moves into a share of first place in the Minnesota/Iowa Pod standings.

St. Cloud is off on Saturday and Sunday, but return to action on Monday. The Rox will open a two-game road series with the Waterloo Bucks at Riverfront Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

The Rox will return home to the Rock Pile on Wednesday, July 8th at 7:05 pm against the Mankato MoonDogs.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com .

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.