Home Opener Success: Harris Stars in Loggers 7-6 Comeback Win

July 4, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





LA CROSSE, Wis. - Two unbeaten teams went head-to-head Friday night as the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (1-0) faced the hometown La Crosse Loggers (2-0). The Loggers would hold on and prevail to win 7-6.

Marius "Pigeon" Balandis (Saint Louis University) started for La Crosse and Jake Saum (UCLA) for the Dock Spiders. Both pitchers would struggle mightily. Saum would not be able to pitch out of the 3rd inning as his 5 walks ended his night prematurely. Balandis did allow 3 runs in the 2nd inning but would calm down after that and pitch 4 innings of solid baseball.

The difference maker in Friday night's tightly contested ball game came in the form of La Crosse's first home run of the season. After Saum loaded the bases, Thursday night's hero Trey Harris (University of Arkansas) unloaded the bases with a towering grand slam to give the Loggers a 5-3 lead.

Ethan Bradford (University of Nebraska) would come on for the 5th inning to hold the lead for La Crosse. His command evaded him allowing 3 walks and 3 runs to give Fond du Lac a 6-5 lead going into the 6th.

Jason Hodges (John A. Logan) led off the bottom of the 8th inning with a towering, game tying home run. The lead would eventually return back to the Loggers as Luke Brown (University of Louisville) would drive in the eventual winning run.

Kyle Amendt (Dallas Baptist College) tossed a scoreless 8th and 9th inning to seal with Logs' 3rd straight victory to start off the season.

The Loggers look to continue their undefeated start Saturday night against Fonddu Lac starting at 6:05 CT.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.