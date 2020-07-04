Flickertails Star in Sweep over Larks

July 4, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





The Mandan Flickertails reclaimed sole possession of first place in the North Dakota Division with two wins in the doubleheader on Saturday. Today's 4th of July games were presented by Dakota Community Bank and Trust.

The first game saw a tightly contested game with the Flickertails defeating the Larks 3-2. Ben Schoneman had another good start tossing five innings and allowing just two earned runs. Schoneman had the day's Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch, hitting 92 mph on the radar gun.

John Farley IV followed Schoneman with three quality innings in relief allowing no runs while giving up just two hits and striking out two Larks hitters. The solid relief performance earned Farley the win.Â

Raheem Salmon had a good day at the plate for Mandan, going 2-4 with two RBIs in the first game. His biggest at-bat was an RBI groundout that gave the Flickertails a 3-2 lead. The Flickertails would go on to win by the same score.

The nightcap of the 4th of July doubleheader saw a dominant performance by the Flickertails as they defeated the Larks 7-1. Noah Matousek had a good night at the plate going 2-for-4 with one RBI.

A dominant start by Trystan Vrieling on the mound earned him his first win of the season, improving to 1-1 in 9 innings pitched.

Cam Sibley made his first two starts with the Flickertails at second base on Saturday, but it was in the second game when Sibley made a nice play and an off-balance throw while ranging to his right to throw out Griffin Schneider at first for the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game.

The Larks have Sunday afternoon off as the Flickertails look to make it three wins on the weekend against the Bull Moose on Saturday. First pitch for Sunday's matchup is at 12:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.