Flickertails Star in Sweep over Larks
July 4, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release
The Mandan Flickertails reclaimed sole possession of first place in the North Dakota Division with two wins in the doubleheader on Saturday. Today's 4th of July games were presented by Dakota Community Bank and Trust.
The first game saw a tightly contested game with the Flickertails defeating the Larks 3-2. Ben Schoneman had another good start tossing five innings and allowing just two earned runs. Schoneman had the day's Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch, hitting 92 mph on the radar gun.
John Farley IV followed Schoneman with three quality innings in relief allowing no runs while giving up just two hits and striking out two Larks hitters. The solid relief performance earned Farley the win.Â
Raheem Salmon had a good day at the plate for Mandan, going 2-4 with two RBIs in the first game. His biggest at-bat was an RBI groundout that gave the Flickertails a 3-2 lead. The Flickertails would go on to win by the same score.
The nightcap of the 4th of July doubleheader saw a dominant performance by the Flickertails as they defeated the Larks 7-1. Noah Matousek had a good night at the plate going 2-for-4 with one RBI.
A dominant start by Trystan Vrieling on the mound earned him his first win of the season, improving to 1-1 in 9 innings pitched.
Cam Sibley made his first two starts with the Flickertails at second base on Saturday, but it was in the second game when Sibley made a nice play and an off-balance throw while ranging to his right to throw out Griffin Schneider at first for the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game.
The Larks have Sunday afternoon off as the Flickertails look to make it three wins on the weekend against the Bull Moose on Saturday. First pitch for Sunday's matchup is at 12:35 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2020
- MoonDogs Comeback Comes up Short in Waterloo on the Fourth - Mankato MoonDogs
- Flickertails Star in Sweep over Larks - Bismarck Larks
- Pit Spitters Complete Comeback - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rafters One-Hit Woodchucks, Remain Undefeated - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Willmar Explodes for 13 Runs against Rochester - Willmar Stingers
- Honkers on Wrong End of Fireworks, Drop Back End of Twin Bill - Rochester Honkers
- Chucks Break up No-Hitter in 9th, Fall to Rafters 9-0 - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Growlers Return to the Win Column on Independence Day - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Honkers' Early Frenzy, Late Push Leads to First Win - Rochester Honkers
- Honkers Take Down Stingers to Start Doubleheader - Willmar Stingers
- Rox Sweep Honkers Behind Big Eighth Inning - St. Cloud Rox
- Home Opener Success: Harris Stars in Loggers 7-6 Comeback Win - La Crosse Loggers
- Rox' Late Rally Downs Honkers in Home Opener - Rochester Honkers
- Dock Spiders Fall in Close Game to Loggers - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Power Bats Electric in 12-6 Rafters Win - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Boom: Larks Win - Bismarck Larks
- Bombers Leave 9 on Base, Still Maintain Perfect Record - Battle Creek Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bismarck Larks Stories
- Flickertails Star in Sweep over Larks
- Boom: Larks Win
- July 3 Is Sold Out
- Larks Set Car Wash
- Henriques Crushes Grand Slam in Larks Victory