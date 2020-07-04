Rox' Late Rally Downs Honkers in Home Opener

ROCHESTER, MN. - Ten runs in the final two innings from the visiting St. Cloud Rox (2-1) were too much for the Rochester Honkers (0-2) on Friday night as the "Team in Teal" dropped their home opener by a score of 13-2.

Honkers starting pitcher Charles Harrison (UCLA) worked himself into trouble in the first inning, allowing the first four Rox hitters to reach base: two walks, a double and an error in the infield complicated matters early. Just one of the seven batters that came to the plate in the first inning reached on a hit, and two came around to score - on a fielder's choice and passed ball - as St. Cloud opened up an early advantage.

The Honkers broke into the run column in the latter half of the fourth, when freshman shortstop Robert Moore (Arkansas) tallied the team's first home run of the season on a line drive that just snuck over the right field wall.

The Rox responded hastily with an RBI triple in the top of the fifth. Rochester would muster one additional run in the sixth on a Ryan Wrobleski (Dallas Baptist) single that found its way through the middle of the diamond.

Eight St. Cloud runs in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth abruptly slammed the door on Rochester's comeback hopes.

Harrison, Matt Lozovoy (College of Marin) and Eli Saul (Sacramento State) combined for a strong first seven frames, compiling five strikeouts and four walks.

Moore and Wrobleski were the only Honkers to supply multi-hit nights. Both singled in addition to their run-scoring knocks, going 2-for-4 and 2-for-3, respectively.

The Honkers travel to Willmar for a July 4th doubleheader tomorrow. First pitch of Game 1 at Bill Taunton Stadium is set for 1:35 pm CST, with the second game starting at 7:05. Tune in to Honkers Pregame Live presented by Rochester Toyota at 1:30 to get you set for the action.

