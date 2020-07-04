Honkers on Wrong End of Fireworks, Drop Back End of Twin Bill

WILLMAR, MN. - The Rochester Honkers' (1-3) offense ran out of gas in the second game of their day-night doubleheader as the Willmar Stingers (3-2) scored 13 runs to down the Team in Teal.

Rochester pitching struggled all night long, allowing nine hits and runs in droves. Willmar scored at least three men in four separate innings, starting in the first when an infield error and a two-run home run opened up the floodgates for the Stingers.

Willmar tacked on ten more through the middle three innings - four in the fourth and three in the fifth and sixth - and were aided by nine walks in that span.

The Honkers tallied 10 hits of their own, but were only able to push across two. Steven Moretto (Sacramento State) laced an opposite-field double down the left-field line to squash the Willmar shutout hopes. Connor Denning (Campbell) lined a double into the gap in right-center to bring around the other Rochester run - part of a 3-for-4 night that also included a pair of singles. Designated hitter Bryce Matthews (Arkansas) also knocked two singles for the Honkers.

The Honkers will look for their second victory and a road series win against the Stingers on Sunday night at 6:35 pm CST. Tune in to Honkers Pregame Live presented by Rochester Toyota at 6:30 to get you set for the action.

