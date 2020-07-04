Honkers Take Down Stingers to Start Doubleheader

(Willmar, M.N.)- The fireworks started early in Willmar on Independence Day as the Rochester Honkers launched three home runs in their 11-4 win over the Stingers.

Honkers Bryce Matthews, Ryan Wrobleski, and Tanner Tweedt all homered in Saturday's afternoon tilt, the last of which being Tweedt's grand slam in the ninth inning.

The Honkers offense clicked early, scoring runs in innings one, two, and three. They maintained a six run lead up until the seventh when the Stingers added three runs, accented by a two RBI double off Brooks Lee.

However, Rochester scored four runs in the ninth off of Tweedt's grand slam creating too large a deficit to surmount.

The loss was not without a brilliant showing from reliever Tanner Brown. The Sioux Falls, S.D. native pitched five innings in relief, dealing 11 strikeouts. Brown struck out the side three separate times and showcased a stretch of four straight strikeouts.

The starter, DJ Wilkinson took the loss as Rochester starter Larson Kinderich got the win as he went five scoreless innings.

Quick turnaround for the Stingers as they meet the Honkers again tonight at 7:05 CST.

