Boom: Larks Win

It was a historic night for baseball in Bismarck. A 9th inning fireworks show, a $22,720 donation from Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler to Bismarck Public Schools and a Larks win - what could be better?

The Larks (7-3) trailed the Bismarck Bull Moose (2-10) 6-3 for a majority of the games, then scored six unanswered runs in the 8th and 9th innings to secure the victory. Christian Seelhorst earned his second win of the year for the Larks while Ike Buxton fell to 0-2 for the Bull Moose.

Buxton did secure the Metro Area Ambulance fastest pitch, touching 92 mph late into the game.

Friday's game night sponsor, Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler, presented Solheim Elementary Principal Shelly Swanson with a check with donation money from Clark's Car Wash, which happened earlier in the day, during the middle of the 4th inning.

Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler originally announced they would double all donations made at Clark's Car Wash, but showed their generosity for the community by tripling the donations for a total of $6,210. 163 cars, one ice cream truck and even three bicycles came through the car wash to not only get a clean, but to help the community.

The donation was not the only historic part of tonight's game, as the Fetzer Electric and Memory Fireworks fireworks show - which was originally slated for after game - was forced to be moved up into the game to comply with Bismarck city ordinance.

Fans oohs and aahs changed to cheers after the amazing show as the Larks added two insurance runs before Jordan Chappell shut the door in the bottom of the 9th for Bismarck.

The Bull Moose came out strong, jumping out to a 2-0 lead on a Lorenzo Debrecht home run in the first. Debrecht would earn the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game when he threw out a Lark-runner at the plate from center to end the the second inning.

The Larks are back in action for a July 4 doubleheader against the Mandan Flickertails, with first pitch at 12:35 p.m. and the second game slated at 7:05 p.m. The Bull Moose will take on the Flickertails on Sunday at 12:35 and look to get back in the win column.

