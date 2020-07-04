Willmar Explodes for 13 Runs against Rochester

July 4, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release





(Willmar, M.N.)- Explosive doesn't begin to describe what kind of night it was for the Stingers' bats Saturday night.

Willmar put up 13 runs on the Rochester Honkers in the back half of a doubleheader as they improve to 3-2 on the season.

The barrage began in the very first inning, as Jayson Newman fired off his second home run of the season. His two-run shot highlighted the three-run Stinger first.

The runs continued for the home team as they scored four in the fourth, three in the fifth, and three in the sixth en route to the victory.

Newman, in total, racked up five RBIs including a second home run in the sixth that had an exit velocity of 107 MPH.

Newman wasn't the only one with a stellar night as Griffin Cheney chipped in three RBIs and Brooks Lee added two of his own.

Chase Stanke, who started behind the plate for Willmar, had a nice night as well going 1-3 with an RBI. Additionally, he pegged down his second runner attempting to steal this season with a textbook throw in the fourth inning.

In addition to the great hitting came some great pitching. Brody Barnum started off strong, not allowing a run. Landon Green and Gavin Gorrell were solid in relief as well as the Stingers shut down the bats of the Honkers.

The Stingers pick up their second win of the season at Bill Taunton Stadium as Rochester falls to 1-3.

The Stingers are back in action tomorrow night as they round out their three game series against Rochester. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 (CST).

he 2020 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game

The MinnWest Technology Campus is a business community located in the heart of Minnesota lakes country. We are currently home to 31 companies who create a rich network of talent and expertise in the areas of agribusiness, bioscience and technology. Among them are national and global leaders in their industries.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.