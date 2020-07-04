MoonDogs Comeback Comes up Short in Waterloo on the Fourth

July 4, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release





Mankato, Minn. -Â Â The Mankato MoonDogs celebrated Independence Day on Saturday night by going on their first road trip of the summer. As fireworks rained over Riverfront Park in Waterloo, Iowa, so did the offense...

It was a back and forth ball game early in Iowa on the 4th of July. Ultimately, the Waterloo Bucks won the ballgame 6-5, but both sides took turns putting up runs throughout the night.

The Bucks posted two and three-run innings in the fifth and sixth frames that served as the big difference makers in the outcome. The MoonDogs got a few back amidst the madness, but it wasn't enough to fight off the Bucks. They ended the night with six runs and 11 hits to Mankato's five on eight hits.

The Dogs were on the board first whenÂ Danny BorgstromÂ roped an RBI single to scoreÂ Zach GillesÂ in the top half of the first. In response, the Bucks answered back in the second whenÂ Xane WashingtonÂ roped a single to center to tie the game.

In the fourth, the Dogs reclaimed the lead with a solo home run from the MoonDogs veteran slugger, Tanner Craig. It gave the them a 3-2 advantage through four at Riverfront Park.

The scoring ramped up from the fifth on. The Bucks took their first lead from a pair of fifth inning runs. In the bottom half, MoonDogs third baseman,Â Jake Thompson, roped a double to scoreÂ Evan BerkeyÂ that temporarily interrupted the Bucks scoring surge. However, the Bucks picked up where they left off with a trio in the sixth. It included a two-run home run fromÂ Oraj AnuÂ that upped the deficit to 6-3.

From there, the Dogs kept it quietly offensive in the latter top halves, posting one run in the sixth, seventh and eighth frames. The consistent offense brought them within one of the Bucks by the end of the eighth.

In the ninth, the Dogs got a few runners on but were denied the tying run and dropped their second straight game of the season, again to the Bucks, 6-5.

Beau Balado, earned the win for the Bucks out of the pen. Balado worked a pair of innings, surrendered a pair of hits and a run. Zach Button pitched the final 1.2 innings and was awarded the save as he shutout the Dogs late, allowing only a hit, walking two and retiring three on strikes.

In his first start with Mankato since last summer,Â Shane BarringerÂ returned to the lineup and went three innings on the hill. He was hit off five times, surrendered a run and struck out three batters along the way.Â Christian JohnsonÂ was handed the loss for his 1.2 innings of work. He allowed three hits, a pair of runs, walked four and struck out one.

The MoonDogs will be back in Mankato Sunday night to take on the Waterloo Bucks for the final game of the series. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. at Franklin Rogers Park.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.