Rafters One-Hit Woodchucks, Remain Undefeated

July 4, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Ryan Walstad hit a three-run homer and the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (4-0) pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts in a 9-0 win over of the Wisconsin Woodchucks (0-3) on Saturday night.

Offensive fireworks began early for the Rafters with two runs in the first. An RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Jack-Thomas Wold, coupled with a Woodchucks error, scored two right off the bat for the Rafters on Independence Day. The Woodchucks finished the night with six errors.

The second inning was even more productive, with six runs on five hits. Kyle Teel, Andy Garriola and Christian Sepulveda all punched singles to the outfield to drive the score up to 5-0 before Walstad dug into the batter's box. Walstad pummeled a three-run jack to raise the lead to 8-0. One more run in the fifth, from a Parker Nolan sacrifice fly, ended the scoring at nine runs for Wisconsin Rapids.

On the pitching end, the Woodchucks were held in check by three Rafters pitchers, Jack Gonzales, Spencer Arrighetti, and Alex Salazar. Gonzales, the starter, threw three innings, allowing just one baserunner on an error in the first, striking out seven. Arrighetti relieved and was perfect, allowing no baserunners with eight strikeouts over five frames. Salazar came on in the ninth, allowing the first Woodchucks hit, but closed the door with a strikeout of Andy Frank.

Tomorrow, the Rafters finish the two-game homestand against the La Crosse Loggers with Rosco's 11th birthday bash. Coverage on Northwoods League TV starts at 1:00pm with first pitch at 1:05pm from Witter Field.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.