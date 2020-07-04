Rafters One-Hit Woodchucks, Remain Undefeated
July 4, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Ryan Walstad hit a three-run homer and the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (4-0) pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts in a 9-0 win over of the Wisconsin Woodchucks (0-3) on Saturday night.
Offensive fireworks began early for the Rafters with two runs in the first. An RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Jack-Thomas Wold, coupled with a Woodchucks error, scored two right off the bat for the Rafters on Independence Day. The Woodchucks finished the night with six errors.
The second inning was even more productive, with six runs on five hits. Kyle Teel, Andy Garriola and Christian Sepulveda all punched singles to the outfield to drive the score up to 5-0 before Walstad dug into the batter's box. Walstad pummeled a three-run jack to raise the lead to 8-0. One more run in the fifth, from a Parker Nolan sacrifice fly, ended the scoring at nine runs for Wisconsin Rapids.
On the pitching end, the Woodchucks were held in check by three Rafters pitchers, Jack Gonzales, Spencer Arrighetti, and Alex Salazar. Gonzales, the starter, threw three innings, allowing just one baserunner on an error in the first, striking out seven. Arrighetti relieved and was perfect, allowing no baserunners with eight strikeouts over five frames. Salazar came on in the ninth, allowing the first Woodchucks hit, but closed the door with a strikeout of Andy Frank.
Tomorrow, the Rafters finish the two-game homestand against the La Crosse Loggers with Rosco's 11th birthday bash. Coverage on Northwoods League TV starts at 1:00pm with first pitch at 1:05pm from Witter Field.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2020
- MoonDogs Comeback Comes up Short in Waterloo on the Fourth - Mankato MoonDogs
- Flickertails Star in Sweep over Larks - Bismarck Larks
- Pit Spitters Complete Comeback - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rafters One-Hit Woodchucks, Remain Undefeated - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Willmar Explodes for 13 Runs against Rochester - Willmar Stingers
- Honkers on Wrong End of Fireworks, Drop Back End of Twin Bill - Rochester Honkers
- Chucks Break up No-Hitter in 9th, Fall to Rafters 9-0 - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Growlers Return to the Win Column on Independence Day - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Honkers' Early Frenzy, Late Push Leads to First Win - Rochester Honkers
- Honkers Take Down Stingers to Start Doubleheader - Willmar Stingers
- Rox Sweep Honkers Behind Big Eighth Inning - St. Cloud Rox
- Home Opener Success: Harris Stars in Loggers 7-6 Comeback Win - La Crosse Loggers
- Rox' Late Rally Downs Honkers in Home Opener - Rochester Honkers
- Dock Spiders Fall in Close Game to Loggers - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Power Bats Electric in 12-6 Rafters Win - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Boom: Larks Win - Bismarck Larks
- Bombers Leave 9 on Base, Still Maintain Perfect Record - Battle Creek Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.