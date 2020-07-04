Pit Spitters Complete Comeback

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters rallied from down five runs to down the Great Lakes Resorters 7-6 in walk off fashion in the bottom of the 10th in front of a fourth straight sellout crowd Saturday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Four Traverse City batters combined for six RBI's while relievers Evan Hiatt and Evan Gates compiled three innings of shutout baseball and four strikeouts in the victory

The Pit Spitters struck first in the bottom of the fourth inning as right fielder Evan Maday pounded an RBI-single, scoring Spencer Schwellenbach and giving Traverse City the early 1-0 advantage. Great Lakes responded promptly, plating a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning before adding three more in the sixth highlighted by a Noah Marcoux three-run-double to extend the Resorters lead to 5-1. After Great Lakes increased their lead to 6-1 in the seventh inning, Traverse City exploded, putting four runs up on the board as Mario Camilletti drove in a pair before Spencer Schwellenbach smoked an RBI-double - cutting the Great Lakes lead to 6-5. In the ensuing half, Evan Gates set the Resorters down in order - allowing Christian Faust to drive in the game-tying run to send us tied 6-6 into extra innings. In the bottom of the 10th, Evan Maday lined bases-loaded RBI into right field, scoring Gray Betts from third and sending the Pit Spitters to a 7-6 victory.

Pit Spitters pitcher, Evan Gates (1-0), hurled two innings of shutout baseball with two strikeouts in his first victory. Resorters second baseman turned reliever, Dalton Chandler (1-0), got only one out before surrendering the game-winning run in his first loss of 2020. The Pit Spitters grab first place in the Northern Division, improving to 2-1 on the season, while the Resorters fall to 1-2.

