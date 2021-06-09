Rox Stun Rochester with Back-To-Back Home Runs in the Ninth
June 9, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release
Using a pair of home runs down to their last two-outs, the St. Cloud Rox notched a come from behind win over the Honkers in the first of a home-and-home.
St. Cloud managed a one out rally in the game's final frame. Following a leadoff hit by pitch, Tyson Fisher (Dixie St.) launched a game tying home run to left. A few pitches later, it was Chris Esposito (Nebraska Omaha) giving St. Cloud its first lead of the night. Esposito's long ball was the last of three for the Rox in the ballgame.
Rochester was unable to hold on to a pair of five run leads throughout the night. Their first came in a five-run third inning, a leadoff double by Alex Pimentel (Long Beach St.) and single by Eric Rataczak (Post Grad) helped Rochester take advantage of a St. Cloud error to take the lead. Then, with two-outs, Ivan Witt (Creighton) cleared the bases with a grand slam over the left-center field wall.
St. Cloud struck back for two runs in the fifth inning courtesy of a Nate Stevens (JCCC) home run to right that stayed just fair inside the foul pole. The fly ball was originally ruled foul, but later reversed to a two-run homer.
The Honkers tacked on a pair of runs in the fifth and sixth, with Cam Thompson (Purdue) working a walk and scoring on an error, and Otto Grimm (Minnesota) coming around on a bases loaded walk by Sam Hojnar. (Iowa)
A three run St. Cloud seventh allowed the Rox to get back into the game, they worked six walks in the frame before ultimately winning it in the ninth.
Evan O'Toole (Iowa Western) continued a stretch of good starts by Honkers pitchers, tossing five innings allowing two earned runs and racking up six strikeouts.
Rochester falls to 4-5 on the season and will complete the home and home with the Rox tomorrow in St. Cloud, first pitch is scheduled for 7:05.
