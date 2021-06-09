Dock Spiders to Meet Rafters at Herr-Baker

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for the second time this season on Wednesday night at Herr-Baker Field.

Series Setup

Who - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (4-5) vs.Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (6-3)

Positions in NWL Standings - #2 Fond du Lac; T3 Wisconsin Rapids

When - Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 6:35 p.m.

Where - Fond du Lac, Wisconsin (Herr-Baker Field)

Starting Pitchers

RHP Ben Schoneman IV (WIR) vs. RHP Carlson Reed (FDL)

Fond du Lac Overview

Today's probable starting pitcher, Carlson Reed dominated from the mound, pitching 32.0 innings with 34 strikeouts

Chandler Simpson leads the Northwoods League with 12 stolen bases through nine games this season

In his college days, Dock Spiders' hitting coach Jayson Yano finished with a career .349 batting average at Stevens Institute of Technology

Wisconsin Rafters Overview

Benjamin Swords and Hank Ziesler lead the Rafters' offense with seven RBI each

Today's probable starting pitcher, Ben Schoneman IV, pitched 5.0 scoreless innings earlier this season against Green Bay in his lone start of the season

Promotions

Medical Professionals Night - All Medical Professionals can purchase a box seat to Wednesday's game for just $2.00 as a thank you for their sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic

Recurring Wednesday special - $2.00 12 oz Craft Beer and $2.00 Johnsonville Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Co. with 96.1 The Rock

