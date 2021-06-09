Dock Spiders to Meet Rafters at Herr-Baker
June 9, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for the second time this season on Wednesday night at Herr-Baker Field.
Series Setup
Who - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (4-5) vs.Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (6-3)
Positions in NWL Standings - #2 Fond du Lac; T3 Wisconsin Rapids
When - Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 6:35 p.m.
Where - Fond du Lac, Wisconsin (Herr-Baker Field)
Watch - Northwoods League Baseball Network
Video Announcer - Cade Crenshaw
Social Media - @DockSpiders
Tickets - www.dockspiders.com
__________________________________________________________________________
Starting Pitchers
RHP Ben Schoneman IV (WIR) vs. RHP Carlson Reed (FDL)
__________________________________________________________________________
Fond du Lac Overview
Today's probable starting pitcher, Carlson Reed dominated from the mound, pitching 32.0 innings with 34 strikeouts
Chandler Simpson leads the Northwoods League with 12 stolen bases through nine games this season
In his college days, Dock Spiders' hitting coach Jayson Yano finished with a career .349 batting average at Stevens Institute of Technology
__________________________________________________________________________
Wisconsin Rafters Overview
Benjamin Swords and Hank Ziesler lead the Rafters' offense with seven RBI each
Today's probable starting pitcher, Ben Schoneman IV, pitched 5.0 scoreless innings earlier this season against Green Bay in his lone start of the season
__________________________________________________________________________
Promotions
Medical Professionals Night - All Medical Professionals can purchase a box seat to Wednesday's game for just $2.00 as a thank you for their sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic
Recurring Wednesday special - $2.00 12 oz Craft Beer and $2.00 Johnsonville Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Co. with 96.1 The Rock
