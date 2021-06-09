Former Eau Claire Express Pitcher Griffin Jax Debuts with the Twins

June 9, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







Rochester, Minn. - Former Eau Claire Express pitcher Griffin Jax made his Major League debut for the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Jax is the 262ndÂ former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Jax, who played collegiately at the United States Air Force Academy, played for the Eau Claire Express in 2015. He was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 3rd round of the 2016 MLB draft.

In 2015 with the Express, Jax appeared in three games and was 1-0 with a 2.36 ERA. He struck out 14 batters in 19 innings while walking four.

Jax began his professional career in 2016 with the Elizabethton Twins of the Rookie-level Appalachian League. In four games, he was 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA. He struck out eight batters in 8.2 innings while walking one.

Jax began the 2017 season with Elizabethton and then was promoted, after one game, to the Cedar Rapids Kernels of the Lo-A Midwest League. For the season, he was a combined 2-2 with a 2.61 ERA in five games. He struck out 20 batters in 26.1 innings while walking seven with a 1.032 WHIP.

Jax spent the entire 2018 season with the Fort Myers Miracle in the Hi-A Florida State League. He appeared in 15 games and was 3-4 with a 3.70 ERA. He struck out 66 batters in 87.2 innings and walked 15.

Jax moved up again for the 2019 season to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos of the AA Southern League. He appeared in 20 games with Pensacola before a promotion, to end the season, to the Rochester Red Wings of the AAA International League. For the season, he was a combined 5-7 with a 2.90 ERA over 23 games. He struck out 94 in 127.1 innings while walking 27.

Jax was called up by the Twins on June 5 from the AAA-East St. Paul Saints. In five games with St. Paul, he was 3-1 with a 3.33 ERA. In his Major League debut against the New York Yankees, Jax entered the game in relief in the ninth inning and allowed three runs on three hits while striking out one.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.