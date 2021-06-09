Kingfish Drop Game Two to Madison 7-1
June 9, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release
Kenosha, WI- The Kenosha Kingfish (6-4) fell to the Madison Mallards (5-5) in game two of the matchup 7-1 Wednesday, June 9 at Historic Simmons Field.
Madison scored first with two runs in the first inning, followed by one in the fifth, two in the sixth and two in the ninth.
Starter Trent Turzenski (Valparaiso) took the loss for the Kingfish, throwing six innings and giving up five runs, two of which were earned. Mitch Waletzki (Minnesota-Duluth), Clayton Johnson (University of Illinois) and Harry Deliyannis (Pomona-Pitzer) all threw an inning in relief for the Kingfish, with Deliyannis giving up two unearned runs.
Andrew Neu (UW Milwaukee) is credited with the win, throwing six innings with no runs given up. Jacob Baldino (University of Virginia) picked up a three inning save for the Mallards, giving up one unearned run.
The only Kingfish run crossed the plate in the bottom of the ninth on a fielder's choice from Mitch Jebb (Michigan State) that induced an error from Mallard shortstop Cam Frederick (Creighton) and scored Sam Beers (Concordia-Wisconsin).
Kenosha produced five hits on the night, all of which were singles.
The Kingfish will travel to Rockford tomorrow Thursday, June 10 to play the Rivets at 6:05 p.m. CT before returning home Friday to start a five game homestand.
