Loggers Beat Huskies 6-3, Roll to 3rd Straight Win

June 9, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release







DULUTH, MN:Â La Crosse came into Tuesday night's action looking for their first road win of the year. They've been playing their best baseball of the season and it continued with a convincing 6-3 win over Duluth.

Loggers starter Corey Jackson (Bellevue) was looking to avenge his poor start he had last time out. Things started out rough as the Huskies put up 3 runs in the first. Jesse Pierce (Grayson), Xavier Carter (SDSU) and Michael Brooks (UCF) all had RBI singles. It didn't take long for La Crosse to answer back.

A Kevin Sim (San Diego) RBI double followed up by two sacrifice flies from Brandon Fields (South Carolina) and Ben Snapp (Eastern Illinois) tied the ballgame up at 3-3. La Crosse would later take the lead on an infield RBI single from Michael Dixon (San Diego) in the 4th. The Loggers added on two more unearned runs later on and that was more than enough.

After Jackson's rough 1st inning he settled down and shutout the Huskies for the following 4 innings. Eli Campbell (Bradley) and Erik Demchuk (UAV) would combine for the final 5 innings to complete a Loggers series opening victory.

The win rolled the Loggers over the .500 mark for the first time this year at 5-4.

La Crosse is back in action tomorrow night at Wade Stadium against the Huskies. 6:35 first pitch.

