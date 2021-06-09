Booyah Look to Start Home Winning Streak

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After Tuesday night's game was suspended, the Woodchucks and the Booyah will try to play nine innings at Capital Credit Union Park on Wednesday.

The Booyah return to the ballpark in Ashwaubenon, where they have had success of late. After dropping their first two at Capital Credit Union Park, they have won back-to-back game against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the Lakeshore Chinooks.

The Booyah will turn to Caleb Reis tonight. The incoming Rajin' Cajun has made two appearances for Green Bay this summer, going 0-1 with one save. In six innings, he has allowed nine hits, eight runs, four earned, two walks and six strikeouts.

The Woodchucks will hand the ball to Tyler Hoeft. The Washington State Cougar has made one appearance this summer, in a battle against the Mallards. He went five innings, giving up allowing three hits, two runs, zero earned, three walks while striking out six. He recorded a no-decision.

