Rox Split Two-Game Series with MoonDogs, Return Home Wednesday

St. Cloud Rox mascot Chisel waves to the crowd

Mankato, MN - Justin Kelly (Utah) threw six strong innings and allowed just one run, but St. Cloud (21-12) dropped a close game to Mankato on Tuesday by a score of 1-0.

Kelly was excellent in his third start of the season, giving up one run and issuing one walk over 81 pitches. Over 22 innings pitched this season, he has allowed one run and carries a 0.41 ERA.

Trevor Koenig (St. Cloud State) threw well in relief, tossing two scoreless innings. He didn't give up a hit or a run. Koenig struck out two batters.

Jordan Barth (Augustana) turned in a multi-hit day at the plate, going 2-4. Hits were also recorded by Jack Kelly (Minnesota), Nate Swarts (Washington State) and Jack Winkler (San Francisco).

St. Cloud returns home on Wednesday against Willmar, beginning a two-game home-and-home series. The game is scheduled for a 7:05 pm start time at Joe Faber Field.

