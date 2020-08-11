Pitching Propels Pit Spitters Win

August 11, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters were dominant on the bump as they kept the Great Lakes Resorters silent in the 10-1 victory Tuesday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Four Spitters pitchers combined to two-hit the Resorters on seven punch outs as all-but-one Traverse City hitter recorded a base knock in the winning effort.

Great Lakes jumped out to the early lead plating their only run on the night in the bottom of the first inning as Lancing Community College outfielder and first-time Resorter, Ryan Rifenberg, scored Noah Marcoux on a sacrifice ground out to capture the 1-0 lead. Traverse City countered by notching a pair of tallies in the second inning - featuring an RBI-triple off the bat of Chris Faust - forging the Spitters ahead 2-1. Pit Spitters relief arms, Nate Lohmeier and Zach Haefer, combined for 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball on three strikeouts as Traverse City pushed an additional five runs across in the fifth, sixth, and eighth innings - highlighted by an RBI knock from Johnny Hipsman and a pair of fielding errors from Great Lakes - to extend their advantage to 8-1. In the top of the ninth inning, fielder-turned-pitcher, Chase Bessard, took the mound allowing a pair of runs to cross as Chris Monroe added his team-leading 21st RBI to send the Spitters on to their 18th win.

Pit Spitters reliver, Nate Lohmeier (2-0), went 2.2 frames allowing no runs on no hits and a pair of strikeouts in his second win this year. Resorters starter, John Beuckelaere (0-3), tossed four innings while allowing two runners to score on five hits in his third loss on the campaign. The Spitters improve to 18-4 while the Resorters fall to 4-18. Evan Maday and Tommy Troy both had multi-hit games for the Pit Spitters in the win.

UP NEXT

The Great Lakes Resorters return to Turtle Creek Stadium to host the Traverse City Pit Spitters Wednesday night at 7:05PM. Pregame coverage with Nate Wangler begins at 7:00 PM on the Northwoods League Baseball Network. Tickets are available for any Pit Spitters/Resorters contest at pitspitters.com or by calling the front office at (231) - 943 - 0100.

