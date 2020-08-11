Larks Join BisMarket Block Party on August 15

BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks and Rocks and Blocks Landscaping are joining BisMarket to make the community farmer's market even better. The event is on August 15, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sweet Street across from Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. The event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature entrainment for all ages including live music, local food trucks, and even some fun Larks characters.

Participants can meet, shop, and purchase products from dozens of local produce, arts, and craft vendors from around North Dakota. Beer, wine, and mimosa options will be for sale as well as Coke products.

"The Block Party offers our BisMarket vendors an amplified market and the opportunity to reach community members who might not always attend a regular Saturday," said Rachael Howard, BisMarket Local Foods Coordinator. "Partnering with the Larks just makes sense, as we are neighbors and share a similar mission: providing family-friendly entertainment and enriching our Bis-Man community. We appreciate the sponsorship from Rocks and Blocks. It demonstrates their passion about supporting local entrepreneurs, local businesses and a healthy community. We look forward to continued partnerships and future projects together."

More information is available on the BisMarket Block Party Facebook event page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/691018901458341/.

