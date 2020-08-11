Woodchucks Crush Rivets in Tuesday's Series Opener
August 11, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release
ROCKFORD, IL - The Woodchucks defeated the Rockford Rivets on Tuesday. The final score was 11-2. In addition to getting the best performance by a Woodchucks starting pitcher this season, the offense had a season-high of 14 hits.
The scoring started in the second inning for the Chucks. Adrian Mella, Pablo Ruiz and Nick Romano each had RBI hits. It was 4-2 Woodchucks after two. Wisconsin led 6-2 after four innings, with Mella and Freddy Rojas collecting run-scoring hits. The big contribution came in the fifth inning. The Chucks were able to put up five more runs. Newcomer Tom Josten had a three-run homer during the frame.
The Woodchucks also found success on the other side of the plate. Starting pitcher Nate Madej tossed seven innings of two-run, two-hit ball. He struck out nine batter, collecting the win. This was followed by two shutout innings from Chandler Fochs.
Top Performers
Nate Madej tossed seven innings of two-run, two-hit ball. He had nine strikeouts.
Freddy Rojas Jr. was 3-5 was 2 RBIs.
Adrian Mella was 2-4 with 2 RBIs.
Next Up
The Chucks play in Rockford again tomorrow. They'll return home on Thursday, with a game against Fond du Lac. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.
