Woodchucks Crush Rivets in Tuesday's Series Opener

August 11, 2020





ROCKFORD, IL - The Woodchucks defeated the Rockford Rivets on Tuesday. The final score was 11-2. In addition to getting the best performance by a Woodchucks starting pitcher this season, the offense had a season-high of 14 hits.

The scoring started in the second inning for the Chucks. Adrian Mella, Pablo Ruiz and Nick Romano each had RBI hits. It was 4-2 Woodchucks after two. Wisconsin led 6-2 after four innings, with Mella and Freddy Rojas collecting run-scoring hits. The big contribution came in the fifth inning. The Chucks were able to put up five more runs. Newcomer Tom Josten had a three-run homer during the frame.

The Woodchucks also found success on the other side of the plate. Starting pitcher Nate Madej tossed seven innings of two-run, two-hit ball. He struck out nine batter, collecting the win. This was followed by two shutout innings from Chandler Fochs.

Top Performers

Nate Madej tossed seven innings of two-run, two-hit ball. He had nine strikeouts.

Freddy Rojas Jr. was 3-5 was 2 RBIs.

Adrian Mella was 2-4 with 2 RBIs.

Next Up

The Chucks play in Rockford again tomorrow. They'll return home on Thursday, with a game against Fond du Lac. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

