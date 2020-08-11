Booyah Start Home Stretch with Rafters

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah welcome the Rafters to town to open up their final two-game set with Wisconsin Rapids this season.

Green Bay comes in following back-to-back losses at La Crosse this weekend, losing both games 7-6. The Booyah were hounded by mistakes defensively against the Loggers, committing 10 errors over the course of two games. Pitching was also an issue for Green Bay during their two games at Copeland Park, walking 16 total batters during the weekend series.

Wisconsin Rapids comes to Titletown with a 26-10 record, with a 5-1 record against the Booyah this season, including a 2-0 record at Capital Credit Union Park. With a win tonight or a La Crosse loss, Wisconsin Rapids can lock up home field advantage for the first-round playoff game in the West division. In the East, Fond du Lac has an eight game lead over the Booyah for first place with ten games to play, and Green Bay sits a half-game ahead of Rockford for the last spot in the postseason race.

Tonight, Green Bay sends right hander Avery Stephens to the mound to make his first start this season. The St. Cloud State product has a 1-0 record on the year, with a 6.94 ERA. Stephens will be facing Travis Adams for Wisconsin Rapids, who is also 1-0, but has an ERA of 1.38 on the year. In seven innings pitched against the Booyah this year, Adams has allowed one earned run and struck out nine.

First pitch from Capital Credit Union Park is set for 6:35pm, as the Booyah begin a four game homestand following the off-day Monday. All four home games start at 6:35pm, with La Crosse coming to town on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday is also Bark in the Park Night, presented by Skyline Exhibit Resource and Mit Liebe Dog Rescue.

