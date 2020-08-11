The Duluth Huskies Golf Scramble August 22nd

Duluth, Minn - The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club and Poplar Golf Course would like to invite you to the second annual Golf Scramble event on August 22nd at the Poplar Golf Course in Poplar Wisconsin.

This is an event you won't want to miss as Tee times start at 10 am with teams of four people at $40.00 per person for 9 holes, this includes a cart and baseball-themed meal. There will also be pin events and Mulligans for a small price at every hole. Not to mention the Door Prizes, silent auction, and a Trophy for the team that wins it all at the end. To Register your team today call the Poplar Golf Course at 715-364-2689 and get ready for a day of Golf and Duluth Huskies Baseball talk.

All profits will be donated to the Duluth Huskies to support them during a year of cancellation and getting ready for a great 2021 season.

