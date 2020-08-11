Four Different MoonDogs Combine for Shutout and Series Split against Rox

August 11, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release





Mankato, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs pitching staff was brilliant in a 1-0 victory over the St. Cloud Rox, Tuesday.

It took until the sixth for a run to score, but the MoonDogs got on the board first whenÂ Adam LaRockÂ flew out to center deep enough forÂ Evan BerkeyÂ to score. The Dogs held a 1-0 advantage after the sixth.

Adam LaRock ultimately had the game-winning RBI when he hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth. (Picture captured by Mansoor Ahmad)

In the ninth,Â Dylan PhillipsÂ proved he is a two-way threat for the MoonDogs when he moved to the hill to close out the game. As a result, Phillips secured his first save of the season and the MoonDogs won 1-0 with four different members of Mankato's pitching staff helping in the combined shutout.

Mankato won the hit battle, 7-5, and had the game's only error. In his final game with the MoonDogs of 2020, Berkey had the only multi-hit showing for the MoonDogs, going 2-4 with the game's only run scored.

Evan Berkey scores on a sacrifice fly in the sixth at The Frank. (Picture captured by Mansoor Ahmad)

AJ WoodÂ was the MoonDogs starting arm, Tuesday. Wood pitched four frames of scoreless baseball as part of his third undecisive outing. He gave up two hits and struck out a pair. MoonDogs reliever,Â Jakob Meyer (2-0)Â secured the win after he came in for the fifth and worked into the seventh. He rounded out his showing going 2.1 innings to preserve the shutout.Â Â Meyer gave up two hits, walked one and struck out two others.Â Tyler EckbergÂ took his turn closing out the seventh with just one pitch in relief of Meyer. Then, he worked a 1-2-3 eighth with one strikeout. Phillips moved to the mound in pursuit of his first save in the ninth. The MoonDogs two-way threat struck out two.

Dylan Phillips secured his first save as a MoonDog at Franklin Rogers Park, Tuesday. (Picture captured by Mansoor Ahmad)

The losing pitcher was the Rox right handerÂ Justin Kelly (1-1) who pitched through the sixth inning. He allowed seven hits and one run in the sixth. The MoonDogs drew one free pass against the Rox starter.

The Mankato MoonDogs (14-20) will now take two days off before heading to Willmar, Minn., to take on the Stingers (19-15). The home-and-home series begins with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Bill Taunton Stadium.

