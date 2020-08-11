Growlers and Mac Daddies Split in Tuesday Doubleheader

August 11, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release





The Kalamazoo Growlers and the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies split a two-game doubleheader on Tuesday night, with the Mac Daddies winning game one, 4-3, and the Growlers taking the second game, 1-0.

GAME ONE

The Kalamazoo Mac Daddies defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, 4-3.

Tanner Knapp (Kalamazoo Valley Community College) picked up the win for the Mac Daddies, going 4.2 innings, giving up 7 hits and 3 runs with 3 strikeouts and 2 walks. The losing pitcher for the Growlers was Twon Harris (Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College) who went 2 innings and gave up 2 runs on four hits and a walk.

The Mac Daddies started off the scoring in the second inning as Parker Murdie (Grand Valley State University) singled to score Alex Ludwick (Baldwin Wallace University). Vince Bianchina (Northwestern University) also added a sacrifice fly later in the second inning.

Anthony Calarco (Northwestern University) doubled the Mac Daddies' lead in the top of the fifth by blasting a two-run homer to left field.

The Growlers fought back in the bottom half of the fifth, scoring three runs with Carson Greene (Stanford University) picking up an RBI single and Trent Quartermaine (Ball State University) knocking in two runs with a double.

James Krick (Hillsdale College) came in to shut the door for the Mac Daddies and earned the save by getting Joseph Kalafut (Edgewood College) to ground out to end the game.

GAME TWO

The Kalamazoo Growlers defeated the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, 1-0.

Adam Wheaton (Trine University) threw his fourth complete game, striking out six and giving up only two hits. Parker Sisovsky (Kalamazoo College) also threw a complete game but took the loss after giving up one run in four innings of work.

Austin Earl (West Virginia University) came up with the game-winning double in the fourth inning, scoring Ben Mets (Davenport University).

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.