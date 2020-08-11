Booyah Stumble out of Gate in Loss

August 11, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release





Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah allowed six runs in the first inning on Tuesday night as they fell to Wisconsin Rapids 15-1.

The Booyah struggled right out of the get go, as Avery Stevens faced five batters and didn't record an out in the first inning. The first six batters for Wisconsin Rapids scored to start the ball game, and Green Bay was behind the eight ball from the jump. Out of the bullpen, Jacob Paulishak and Connor Spear had great outings, going five and two-thirds combined and striking out a total of four batters, and only allowing two hits.

On offense, Green Bay was once again led by Nick Kreutzer out of Arkansas Pine-Bluff, who finished the day 2-for-3 with a double. Collin Kleffman and Nick Santoro each provided singles in the eighth, but nothing came of it. The Booyah only had four total hits off of the Rafters staff, who clinched home field advantage for the opening round game of the playoffs in 2020.

Green Bay tries to reset themselves tomorrow and even up the series against Wisconsin Rapids. Dalton Wiggins will make his first start of the season for the Booyah, looking for his first win of the year. Green Bay now holds a 16-21 overall record, still sitting a half game above Rockford for second place in the East division. First pitch from Capital Credit Union Park is set for 6:35pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.