Wisconsin Rapids Starts Two-Game Series in Green Bay
August 11, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have led the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod from start to finish in 2020, and they continue the back stretch of the season on Tuesday in Green Bay. The 26-10 Rafters face off against the 16-20 Booyah in the first of a two-game series.
This year's Rafters have excelled offensively and defensively on the path to the playoffs. The Rafters clinched a playoff spot last week and can clinch the division title and a first-round home game with a win tonight. Offensively, Wisconsin Rapids leads the pod in home runs, and has scored the second-most runs in the league. Defensively, they have struck out 400 batters and have a team ERA of 3.15, which would set the single season franchise record.
The Rafters send Travis Adams to the mound Tuesday. The Sacramento State right-hander has a 1.38 ERA, second among Rafters starters this season. Adams' 35 strikeouts are third on the team. A command specialist, Adams has walked just two batters over his last three starts.
The Booyah counter with Avery Stevens. Stevens, a St. Cloud State right-hander, is making his first start of the year, and has an ERA of 6.94 through eight games out of the bullpen.
The first of two in Green Bay starts at 6:35pm Tuesday night. Coverage of the Booyah and the Rafters starts at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 11, 2020
- Wisconsin Rapids Starts Two-Game Series in Green Bay - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Booyah Start Home Stretch with Rafters - Green Bay Booyah
- Larks Join BisMarket Block Party on August 15 - Bismarck Larks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.