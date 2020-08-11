Wisconsin Rapids Starts Two-Game Series in Green Bay

August 11, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have led the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod from start to finish in 2020, and they continue the back stretch of the season on Tuesday in Green Bay. The 26-10 Rafters face off against the 16-20 Booyah in the first of a two-game series.

This year's Rafters have excelled offensively and defensively on the path to the playoffs. The Rafters clinched a playoff spot last week and can clinch the division title and a first-round home game with a win tonight. Offensively, Wisconsin Rapids leads the pod in home runs, and has scored the second-most runs in the league. Defensively, they have struck out 400 batters and have a team ERA of 3.15, which would set the single season franchise record.

The Rafters send Travis Adams to the mound Tuesday. The Sacramento State right-hander has a 1.38 ERA, second among Rafters starters this season. Adams' 35 strikeouts are third on the team. A command specialist, Adams has walked just two batters over his last three starts.

The Booyah counter with Avery Stevens. Stevens, a St. Cloud State right-hander, is making his first start of the year, and has an ERA of 6.94 through eight games out of the bullpen.

The first of two in Green Bay starts at 6:35pm Tuesday night. Coverage of the Booyah and the Rafters starts at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.