Rafters Clinch Division Title with Season-High Fifteen Runs over Booyah
August 11, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Green Bay, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (27-10) moved one step closer to success in the playoffs on Tuesday in Green Bay, clinching the Wisconsin-Illinois West Division in a 15-1 win over the Green Bay Booyah (16-21).
The Rafters jumped on Booyah starter Avery Stevens in the first. The first six batters reached base and all six came into score. The six-run first opened the floodgates for the Rafters offense, who scored 15 runs, a season-high. Over the course of the game, all but two Rafters crossed the plate.
Notable offensive contributors were Richie Schiekofer, Ryan Walstad, and Kyle Teel. Schiekofer was 2-5 with four runs scored and an RBI. Walstad batted in runs on three separate occasions and was 2-5 with four RBIs. Kyle Teel led the Rafters in hits, 3-5 with 2 RBIs.
Travis Adams got the start for the Rafters and pitched excellent, allowing one run over five innings pitched with five strikeouts. Bullpen arms Cam Brown and Brent Teller kept the Booyah off the board to close out the game for Adams. The Booyah didn't score after the first. Teller earned the save with three scoreless innings with a season-high five strikeouts.
The two-game series concludes in Green Bay Wednesday night at 6:35pm. Coverage of the Booyah and the Rafters starts at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 11, 2020
- Booyah Stumble out of Gate in Loss - Green Bay Booyah
- Rafters Clinch Division Title with Season-High Fifteen Runs over Booyah - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Bucks Beat Stingers to Split Series - Willmar Stingers
- Rox Split Two-Game Series with MoonDogs, Return Home Wednesday - St. Cloud Rox
- Late Loggers Rally Falls Short in 10-7 Loss to Fond du Lac - La Crosse Loggers
- Pitching Propels Pit Spitters Win - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Four Different MoonDogs Combine for Shutout and Series Split against Rox - Mankato MoonDogs
- Woodchucks Crush Rivets in Tuesday's Series Opener - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Growlers and Mac Daddies Split in Tuesday Doubleheader - Kalamazoo Growlers
- The Duluth Huskies Golf Scramble August 22nd - Duluth Huskies
- Wisconsin Rapids Starts Two-Game Series in Green Bay - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Booyah Start Home Stretch with Rafters - Green Bay Booyah
- Larks Join BisMarket Block Party on August 15 - Bismarck Larks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Stories
- Rafters Clinch Division Title with Season-High Fifteen Runs over Booyah
- Wisconsin Rapids Starts Two-Game Series in Green Bay
- Rafters Announce 4th Annual Craft Beer Festival
- Rafters Sweep Series with Woodchucks, Win 8-0
- Rafters Host Woodchucks in Sunday Matinee