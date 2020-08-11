Late Loggers Rally Falls Short in 10-7 Loss to Fond du Lac
August 11, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release
LA CROSSE, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers had the tying run on deck after trailing by as many as nine runs, but the rally fell short in a 10-7 loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at Copeland Park on Tuesday night. The Loggers fall to 18-21 while the Dock Spiders improve to 26-13 on the season.
The Dock Spiders jumped out to an early 3-0 lead off a home run by third baseman Tim Elko. Joel Vaske (Kirkwood CC) answered with a solo home run for the Loggers in the bottom of the second, but Fond du Lac would score the next seven runs of the game to take a 10-1 lead.
La Crosse loaded the bases in both the eighth and ninth innings, scoring two and four runs respectively, but Kobe Kato (Arizona) flied out to shallow left field to end the game. Vaske, Kato and Kyson Donahue (Arizona) recorded the lone hits for the Loggers, but the team did draw eight walks and were hit by three pitches. Andrew Meggs (Creighton) reached base three times for La Crosse.
Zach Pronschinske (UW-La Crosse) took the loss for the Loggers, allowing three runs and four hits over four innings. Travis Weston (Boise State) struck out three in his lone inning of relief.
La Crosse and Fond du Lac will square off once again on Wednesday. Gates open at 5:30 for a 6:35 pm first pitch.
