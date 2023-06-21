Rox Score Season-High 15 Runs in Game One Victory of the Doubleheader

June 21, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox catcher Ripken Reese

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox catcher Ripken Reese(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (14-7) took game one of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Mud Puppies (4-7) with a 15-9 final score, Wednesday, June 21. In the Great Plains West division, the Rox sit among the top teams in the division.

The winning pitcher was Evan Esch, the first win of his Rox career. Esch had an extended stay in his relief appearance, lasting 3.0 innings with two strikeouts, giving up just one earned run. Esch has nine strikeouts through five appearances this season.

Jackson Hauge had another great day at the plate for St. Cloud, batting 2/4 with four RBI and two walks. Hauge raised his season total in RBI to 17, in a tie for the team lead. Albert Choi continued his hitting streak, batting 1/2 with a run scored, an RBI, and three walks. John Nett reached base four times and scored three times for St. Cloud. Nett raised his season total for runs scored to 13.

Ryan Chmielewski was the starting pitcher for St. Cloud, he went 3.0 innings with a strikeout in his 4thstart of the season. Chris Brown was the first pitcher out of the bullpen, working through 1.0 inning with one strikeout. Alex Ramos came in relief for the final 2.0 innings of game one, keeping the Mud Puppies hitless with three strikeouts.

Today's All Star Trophy and Awards Star of the game is Jackson Hauge!

The Rox return for game two of the doubleheader with a 6:35 pm first pitch against the Minnesota Mud Puppies. For game two there will be a Rox cooler bag giveaway to the first 300 fans, presented by Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Water Cleanup! For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information and everything Rox please visit www.stcloudrox.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.