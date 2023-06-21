The Battle Jacks Work with Kellogg's, Get Active in the Community

June 21, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release







Battle Creek, MI - On the morning of Thursday, June 8th, the Battle Creek Battle Jacks players and staff alongside volunteers from the Battle Creek community convened at Kellogg's headquarters to volunteer.

"It is so exciting to have the players here," said Mary Lynn Falbe who is the Senior Executive Secretary for the Global Treasury Team at Kellogg's. "Most of them are not from Battle Creek so it gives them a chance to grow closer to the city. It is also great for the employees here at Kellogg's that are from all over to see the players, Russell the mascot, Brutus the bat dog, the crew, and the coaches."

The players and staff each formed two assembly lines to streamline the process of packing rice crispy treats, cereal, and other Kellogg's snacks into lunch bags. These food bags were given out to people in the community. In order to add some friendly competition, the guys on the team and the Battle Jacks staff had a contest on who could pack the most bags in the time span. That race brought a lot of smiles as each of the teams had fun serving the community.

For a majority of the team, the event at Kellogg's was not their first time doing community outreach. Many of the players on the Battle Jacks have maximized their opportunities to help out at their respective schools.

"We were really big around Christmas time at William Penn," said utility player Nick George (William Penn University) when asked about the impact his team makes in Oskaloosa, Iowa. We helped organize the event and did parking and traffic for the local Christmas Parade. That was one of my favorite things to do to get both the kids involved and the magic of Christmas involved while showing that our baseball team is more than just a baseball team."

One of the biggest challenges for Northwoods League players is the fact that many players have to leave their college towns and hometowns to go to a completely new place. However, even though most of the players have only been in town for a short while, the Battle Creek players have already felt a lot of love from the city.

"Battle Creek has been treating us well!" said pitcher Tre Benjamin (Western Illinois University). "Fans come out every game, and they have been supportive both on and off the field. I have worn Battle Jacks gear outside and while eating at restaurants, and it means a lot to me to hear people say good things when passing by."

To the organization as a whole, getting the chance to give back was an awesome experience. The Battle Creek Battle Jacks are more than just a baseball team. They are a group of players and staff that strive to make Battle Creek a better place each and every day, showcasing why the Battle Jacks truly are a fan's best friend.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.