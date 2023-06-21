Rafters Come Up Empty, Fall to Green Bay in Game 2 of the Doubleheader

June 21, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, WI- The Rafters fall short in the second game of the doubleheader to the Green Bay Rockers 6-5. Each team had 9 hits and the Rockers committed 2 errors to the Rafters 0

The Rats struck first in the top of the second inning as the Las Vegas native, Shane Taylor, belted a ball into deep right center field for a solo home run. That was Shane's second home run of the year. The Rockers answered right back in the bottom half of the inning as JoJo Jackson slid home off of a wild pitch. The Rockers tied it at 1.

The Rockers got the bats rolling once again in the bottom of the 3rd. They had 3 hits and 3 runs. Hernandez, Schramm, and Ewell all got Rbi's to send runners home. The Rafters found themselves down 4-1. The Rats responded in the top of the 4th as Brendan Bobo continued his impressive play from the game before. He pulled a ball into deep left center field to eventually record his first triple of the season. Gurevitch was shortly up after and he lined a ball into left field to send Bobo home.

Kansas State pitcher, Jackson Wentworth, got the start on the mound and allowed 4 hits, 4 runs, but totaled 5 strikeouts. The Rafters bullpen totaled 8 strikeouts with 4 pitchers stepping on the mound today.

Green Bay got 2 more runs to build on their lead in the bottom of 5th. Austin Fawley and Mateo Mathews both had RBI singles to add 2 more runs and the Rafters needed a response. The top of the 6th came around and Wisconsin Rapids made a push. Utah Valley shortstop, Garett Broussard, singled a ball into right field and Gurevitch doubled a ball into center. The Eastern Michigan product, Logan Hugo, saw a 3-2 pitch and belted a ball into center field which sent Broussard and Gurevitch home. Chris Conniff grounded a ball into left field which then the Rockers left fielder committed an error to send Hugo home. The Rafters cut the game within one.

The Rats made one final attack in the top of the 9th as Galason walked. Bobo was due up and smashed a ball into left field, but unfortunately Galason got thrown out at second.

The Rafters drop to 12-11 and they will have to shake this one off as they head to Fond Du Lac tomorrow to take on the Dock Spiders. First pitch is scheduled at 6:35 from Herr-Baker Field.

Wisconsin Rapids, WI- The Rafters fall short in the second game of the doubleheader to the Green Bay Rockers 6-5. Each team had 9 hits and the Rockers committed 2 errors to the Rafters 0

The Rats struck first in the top of the second inning as the Las Vegas native, Shane Taylor, belted a ball into deep right center field for a solo home run. That was Shane's second home run of the year. The Rockers answered right back in the bottom half of the inning as JoJo Jackson slid home off of a wild pitch. The Rockers tied it at 1.

The Rockers got the bats rolling once again in the bottom of the 3rd. They had 3 hits and 3 runs. Hernandez, Schramm, and Ewell all got Rbi's to send runners home. The Rafters found themselves down 4-1. The Rats responded in the top of the 4th as Brendan Bobo continued his impressive play from the game before. He pulled a ball into deep left center field to eventually record his first triple of the season. Gurevitch was shortly up after and he lined a ball into left field to send Bobo home.

Kansas State pitcher, Jackson Wentworth, got the start on the mound and allowed 4 hits, 4 runs, but totaled 5 strikeouts. The Rafters bullpen totaled 8 strikeouts with 4 pitchers stepping on the mound today.

Green Bay got 2 more runs to build on their lead in the bottom of 5th. Austin Fawley and Mateo Mathews both had RBI singles to add 2 more runs and the Rafters needed a response. The top of the 6th came around and Wisconsin Rapids made a push. Utah Valley shortstop, Garett Broussard, singled a ball into right field and Gurevitch doubled a ball into center. The Eastern Michigan product, Logan Hugo, saw a 3-2 pitch and belted a ball into center field which sent Broussard and Gurevitch home. Chris Conniff grounded a ball into left field which then the Rockers left fielder committed an error to send Hugo home. The Rafters cut the game within one.

The Rats made one final attack in the top of the 9th as Galason walked. Bobo was due up and smashed a ball into left field, but unfortunately Galason got thrown out at second.

The Rafters drop to 12-11 and they will have to shake this one off as they head to Fond Du Lac tomorrow to take on the Dock Spiders. First pitch is scheduled at 6:35 from Herr-Baker Field.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.